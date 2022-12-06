scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Truecaller launches digital government directory in India to protect against scammers

Truecaller launches a digital government directory that lets you check if you are talking to a fraudster or an official.

Truecaller, Truecaller Government directory, Truecaller verified government officialsVerified government now have a blue tick and green background. (Image Source: Truecaller Blog)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Truecaller recently launched a verified government contact digital directory that lets users check if the other person calling is a government official or a scammer. The new feature will help citizens connect with government officials and includes numbers for ministries and bureaucrats.

The in-app government directory has numbers for 20 central ministries spanning over 23 states and union territories with information directly taken from the government and official sources. Truecaller also said it would expand the directory with new numbers across different departments and states.

In the coming days, the company is also planning to add district and municipal-level contacts which will help citizens identify if the person on the other end is really a government official or a scammer, fraud or spam. When a government official calls someone the user will see a green background with a blue tick, which means that the number is verified.

Using the new feature, one can also easily reach out to local authorities for any help or query. Currently, it is available on the Android version of the app, but there is no word on when it will be coming to Apple’s iOS.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

Some time ago, Truecaller added several new features to the app like urgent messages, sharable smart cards and smart SMS.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:09:46 pm
Next Story

Modi powering BJP’s Gujarat bid to Rahul 2.0 in the making to Kashmir Files flare-up

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close