Truecaller on PIL: Not sharing data with anyone, stopped UPI in 2019

After Bombay High Court issued a notice to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), Central and the state government over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that Truecaller is sharing user data with others, the Swedish caller identification app refuted the claim, calling it “false information”.

The petition, which was filed by Shashank Posture, claims that the app collects data of all the users and shares it with some of its partners without the consent of users, and then dumps the liability on the users. PIL has alleged that Truecaller is breaching the data privacy of the users by violating existing laws of the country.

Following which Truecaller said in its statement that the PIL’s claim that Truecaller shares data to certain third parties that would benefit them for financial usage “is false information”. It said, “pursuant to a strategic business decision last year, Truecaller discontinued offering Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment services and has not signed up any new users on UPI since August 2019.”

“Truecaller is a privacy-focused service, built on trust. We are compliant with data privacy laws and stand ready to comply with other data protection laws anywhere in the world. In addition, Truecaller practices ‘data minimisation’ – taking only the data required for our service to work, and nothing else,” the company said. “Truecaller does not sell or share user data. We deeply care about our users and their data and would like to assure them that we securely handle their data and process it as per our Privacy Policy.”

The company also asserted that, “Truecaller data is safe, stored 100 percent in India (without any foreign backups or mirrors) and stored with the highest levels of protection.”

After issuing the notice to all the respondents, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni adjourned the case to July 29.