Truecaller partners with MapmyIndia, FactChecker to provide reliable Covid-19 healthcare info

Truecaller has announced new partnerships with MapMyIndia and FactChecker in order to improve the Covid Healthcare Directory feature, which was introduced on the platform last month. FactChecker, which is a fact checking platform, will help in verifying contact numbers and will provide “quick relief” to patients.

MapmyIndia will add over 60,000 Covid-related points of interest including all vaccination centres across the country, Covid designated hospitals and test centres among others to the platform. Users will be able to easily access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller.

Must Read | Truecaller launches Covid Hospital Directory feature for users in India

Truecaller had launched the Covid Hospital Directory tool in April 2021 for its users in India. The directory is built right into the application and you can access it from either the menu or the dialer.

The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of various Covid-designated hospitals. These hospitals are spread across multiple states in the country and are sourced from official government databases. There is a search button that will help you quickly find the required information.

It is important to note that the tool does not assure hospital beds availability or any other medical facility but aids users in getting assistance. Now with the integration of MapmyIndia and FactChecker, the company hopes to provide a more reliable experience to users.

Earlier, Google had announced it would be adding new features to its Maps application to help patients. The company has launched a pilot feature feature on Maps, which will let users know about beds and medical oxygen in select locations such as hospitals and medical oxygen suppliers.

The feature will be tested in select places and rely on crowd-sourcing responses from users. Based on the feedback that the company gets, Google will roll it out to more places.