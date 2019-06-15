True wireless hearables market touched 17.5 million units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

The global market of true wireless hearables reached 17.5 million units during the first quarter of 2019, rising 40 per cent from the previous quarter. The rise during the period was led by growth across all the regions with North America and Europe being the fastest growing regions, according to the latest report by Counterpoint Research.

As per the Hearables Market Tracker of Counterpoint Research, Apple’s share in the true wireless hearables market failed to grow during the period even though the company launched its second generation AirPods. Sales of the first generation AirPods were higher than expected due to a variety of sales promotions for the clearing of stocks in the sales channel in the first quarter. However, sales of the second generation model were weaker than initially expected due to mixed response in the market.

“It remains uncertain if Apple’s market share could stay at the present level with the current product portfolio in the coming quarters. Samsung is trying to strengthen its dominance with Galaxy Buds, propelled by bundling with Galaxy S10 series.” Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research said in the report.

During the first quarter, Samsung significantly expanded its market share to rank second for the first time by aggressively promoting its Galaxy Buds. According to the report, Samsung is expected to maintain this momentum due to the positive response in the market and due to the effect of bundling with Galaxy S10 series.

In the best sellers list, premium models having a price of $150 and above ranked high, while QCY T1 and JLAB JBuds Air were strong in the low-to-mid-tier range, the report said.