Tried Google 3D animals? Here are other apps that bring virtual creatures to your house

With all the time in hand due to COVID-19 lockdown a lot of people are trying out Google 3D animals to engage themselves. The tech giant introduced Google 3D animals at its 2019 I/O event. We have previously explained how to watch 3D augmented reality (AR) animals right at home. The Google 3D animals feature is supported by a select number of smartphones. This a list of smartphones that support Google 3D animals. Also, not all animals can be seen in 3D AR, check out the list here.

Here’s how you can watch 3D AR animals with just a simple Google search sitting at home during the lockdown. If you have already tried Google 3D animals and are now tired of it and wish to try out some other similar apps, we have curated a list for you.

Animals Safari AR

This app is available on both Play store and App store. As the name suggests the Animals Safari AR aims to take you on a safari at your home. The app works in a similar manner as Google 3D animals just that instead of Google searching you will need to log in this one on your phone and sign up for free. It doesn’t have any in-app purchases to unlock the animals. The app lets you watch the virtual animals in the real world using augmented-reality, capture pictures and also share videos with friends and social media platforms.

Chantecaille Wild Beauty

The Chantecaille Wild Beauty app is also available on Google Play store and Apple App store. This one also works pretty similar to the Google 3D animals. You will first need to install and sign up on your smartphone. The app allows you to watch six of Africa’s most endangered species including cheetah, elephants, giraffe, lion, pangolin, and rhinoceros. You can also click pictures with these animals and share them on social media platforms. Unlike the Google 3D animals this one also allows you to walk the animals around your space or take a photo with it at rest.

Dinosaurs in AR: Evolution (iOS)

This app is available only on iOS. If you wish to see Dinosaurs in the real world try out this application. In addition to showing Dinosaurs is AR the app also provides detailed information about Dinosaurs. This aspect of the app makes it a good one for children. It can help children learn about Dinosaurs evolution. As the name suggests the app only shows AR Dinosaurs in your space.

Safari Central: Wildlife AR

The Safari Central: Wildlife AR app is available on both iOS as well as Android devices. This one also works similarly to the Google 3D animals. The app allows you to watch wild animals in Ar right at your home. The app comes along with some purchases inside to unlock animals. Some of the animals that you can watch sitting at home include Beby the Indri Lemur, Ethyl the Grizzly Bear, Mweturia the African Elephant, Atiaia the Jaguar, Rockstar the Ground Pangolin and Lola the Black Rhino. You can have these wild animals at home and also click pictures with them and share across social media platforms.

