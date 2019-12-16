TRAI’s new rules for Mobile Number Portability go live today: Here’s how to port number, charges

Perhaps, the biggest change that TRAI has made with its new guidelines is it has reduced the number of days it will take for porting to a different network, making it the MNP process easier for users. Perhaps, the biggest change that TRAI has made with its new guidelines is it has reduced the number of days it will take for porting to a different network, making it the MNP process easier for users.

Mobile Number Portability TRAI new rules: The mobile number portability (MNP) process will be faster than before, thanks to a new set of guidelines issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indian (TRAI) recently. TRAI has said that the MNP process will be completed within up to five working days under the new rules and not 15 days as previously. Ahead of the new guidelines that come into effect from December 16, which is today, we take a look at everything to know about the revised MNP process:

What is Mobile Number Portability?

Mobile Number Portability allows subscribers to port from one mobile operator to another in case they are not satisfied with their existing operator or due to any other reasons. The mobile number of a subscriber will remain the same after porting to a different operator’s network.

How much time does it take for porting to a different network?

Perhaps, the biggest change that TRAI has made with its new guidelines is it has reduced the number of days it will take for porting to a different network, making it the MNP process easier for users. Previously, it took up to 15 days to port to another network, which has now been reduced to three to five days.

As per TRAI, it will take three working days to port to another operator with the same circle or LSA (Licensed Service Area). In cases of porting to another LSA, the MNP process will take place within five working days. However, in Jammu & Kashmir as well as Assam, and North East service areas, it will take 15 working days for the porting process to be completed.

How to port number?

• To port their number to a different operator, users will need UPC, which is Unique Porting Code.

• To generate UPC, SMS the word ‘PORT’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number which is to be ported, to 1900.

• Users will receive UPC through SMS, which will be valid for four days for all LSAs. In Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East LSAs, the UPC will be valid for 30 days.

• Next, users are required to head to the Customer service centre of the operator they want to port their mobile number to.

• Fill the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form, after which users will need to make the payment and submit KYC document(s).

• Once the documents are submitted, a new SIM will be issued and users will receive a message confirming the submission of porting request.

• The SMS will also have details like the date and time for porting.

What are the charges and will there be service disruption?

The charges for each porting request are set at Rs 6.46. There will be a disruption of service of around four hours during the night time of the date of porting, as per TRAI.

Can the porting request be withdrawn?

Yes. Users can withdraw their porting request by either sending SMS – ‘CANCEL’, followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number, whose porting request is sought to be cancelled to 1900. Do keep in mind that in case users need to withdraw their request for porting, it should be done within 24 hours of submitting the porting request.

