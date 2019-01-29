TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators: How to pick channels for Airtel Digital TV connection

TRAI’s new framework for channels come into effect on February 1, 2019, and subscribers will need to select at least 100 channels before January 31, 2019. DTH services such as Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV as well as cable operators and multi-system operators (MSOs) have already put out channels lists on their site.

Airtel Digital TV channels, as well as pricing, are as per TRAI’s guidelines. Users can choose from Airtel recommended packs, Broadcaster bouquet or Ala-Carte. Here is a detailed look at how to pick the 100 channels on Aitel Digital TV’s website or My Airtel app.

Airtel Digital TV subscribers: How to choose the new 100 channels pack under the new TRAI rules

Airtel Digital TV users will have to login with their account to select 100 channels. The telecom operator is currently running a banner advertisement on its website as well as My Airtel app for subscribers to choose channels under TRAI’s new guidelines. Once can simply click on the ad to open the login page.

On the login page, users will need to enter the mobile number registered with their Airtel Digital TV account, and request for OTP. Enter the OTP, post which users should be logged in to their account.

Airtel Digital TV users can select from Recommended Packs, Broadcaster bouquet, or Ala-Carte. The Recommended packs are essentially monthly packs based on the user’s TV patterns and the channels that they are currently subscribed to.

The Recommended packs show the entire channel lists included along with the monthly pack. However, do note that the channels are Standard Definition (SD) and not High Definition (HD). Though the amount that users save over Ala-Carte is reflected beside the monthly price, those who have HD set-top box are recommended to go with HD channels to take full advantage of their set-top box.

Those who wish to select their set of channels can tap on the Ala-Carte option. Airtel by default selects around 25 free Doordarshan channels. So, the number of channels will start from 25. Once the user selects 100 or more channels, the total monthly amount that they will have to pay will be shown. If okay with it, click on Confirm.

Users should keep in mind that each HD channel counts as two SD channels so if users choose more than 100 channels, the monthly network capacity fee or NCF is Rs 20 in a slab of 25 channels. A base NCF of Rs 130+18 per cent GST (Rs 153 total) will apply if one only chooses 100 channels.

Airtel Digital TV subscribers: How to activate using QR code

Airtel Digital TV users can simply scan QR code on their TV screen to activate their channel packs. Post selecting channels from Recommended packs, Broadcaster packs or Ala-Carte on channel number 998 or Airtel Digital TV, users can activate their selection by scanning a QR code on their TV and send it to 54325.

The pack will automatically get activated starting February 1. Users will need to scan QR code using their phone’s camera. In case, the camera does not support QR scanner, Android and iOS users can download any free QR scanner app from Google Play Store or Apple Store respectively.