TRAI’s new MNP rules: Looking to port number? Here’s how to check if you are eligible

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has laid out new rules for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), which makes it easier and quicker to port to a different network. The new rules came into effect from December 16 and allow users to port their number to another network in just up to five days (except in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East service areas where it may take up to 15 days) from 15 days previously.

To port their number, users will need to generate a UPC, which is Unique Porting Code by sending an SMS to their operator from the number they want to port. TRAI has said that porting request submitted by subscribers will not be rejected.

But the regulatory body has also clearly stated the eligibility criteria for receiving UPC. In case the UPC request is rejected by operator, users will receive an SMS with reason for rejection. For those looking for MNP, here is everything to keep in mind:

• Post-paid mobile subscribers looking to port their number will need to clear any ‘Outstanding dues’ towards their existing operator to be eligible for UPC.

• Before porting to a different network, the user should have activation in the present operator’s network for at least 90 days.

• In case the user has put in request for change in ownership of his mobile number, he will not be eligible to receive UPC.

• Before trying to generate UPC, users will need to make sure there are no pending contractual obligations in exit clause in agreement with their present subscriber.

• TRAI has mentioned that porting of the number is not prohibited by the court of law, though keep in mind that the mobile number that users are looking to port is not sub-judice.

