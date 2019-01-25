Tata Sky finally declares channels prices, packs for users complying with TRAI’s new rules.

Tata Sky has put the list of individual channel prices, bouquets prices for broadcasters, in compliance with TRAI’s new regulator for DTH and cable TV operators. Tata Sky has so far not declared any information around TRAI’s new rules, which are due to come into effect on February 1, 2019.

Advertising

Tata Sky, Sun Direct TV, Bharti Telemedia limited, which owns Airtel TV have an ongoing petition in the Delhi High Court challenging TRAI’s new regulatory regime, which will reduce cable TV bills for customers.

The case’s final hearing is supposed to take place on January 28, 2019, but while all other operators were showing details around the pricing, Tata Sky had not done this so far.

TRAI has even rapped Tata Sky over this non-compliance. In a letter written to Tata Sky last week, the regulator had said that it received “a large number of complaints” from the company’s subscribers that it had “not made any provision in their system to obtain the choice of subscribers as per the new regulatory framework.” TRAI had asked Tata Sky to file a status report over the implementation as well.

Advertising

How can Tata Sky customers choose their channels under the new TRAI rules

Tata Sky customers can go to the official website of the company. They will find a big banner, asking them to choose their channels. Users should click on that option.

On the website, they will have to log in either using their mobile number or subscriber ID. The mobile number is the one which is linked with the Tata Sky account. An OTP will be needed to login.

When you login, Tata Sky will show you three options: Recommended for you, (based on your current TV patterns and bill), Tata Sky pack (which are packs curated by Tata Sky) and all packs and channels.

Now the Tata Sky recommended pack will show a new per month pack based on your current consumption pattern. For example, it showed us an amount of Rs 745 per month, which included a NCF or Network Capacity Fee of Rs 245 and Premium Sports English HD pack worth Rs 500. This includes around 71 SD channels and 57 HD channels in our case.

Read more: TRAI’s new rules for DTH, cable TV: Case against Tata Sky, others adjourned to January 28

While Rs 745 might sound like a high per month cost under TRAI’s new rules, it is still half of the regular bill that is currently paid for this account. Also this price is inclusive of taxes. But here’s the good part. A user does not have to stick with this pack.

They can click on all packs and channels if they do not like the pack. Here users can manually choose their 100 channels. Tata Sky explains that for users currently subscribed to a long duration pack, the company will migrate them to a monthly pack of their choice on/after February 1 2019, and credit the applicable balance in their Tata Sky account.

In the all packs and channels you can see individual prices of each channel, the bouquet prices that broadcasters have created as well. The prices of each channel is also reflected next to it in the menu.

You can choose your 100 channels from the individual channels or add broadcaster bouquets. Tata Sky is showing prices inclusive of taxes. Remember NCF or Network Capacity Fee is charged basis the total channel count.

Advertising

NCF for the first 100 channels is Rs 153/- per month inclusive of taxes (Rs 130+ 18% GST) and for every subsequent 25 channels it is Rs. 23/- per month inclusive of taxes (Rs 20+18%GST). Also 1 HD channel is treated as 2 SD channels in the channel count.