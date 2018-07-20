TRAI overhauls rules on pesky calls, spam

Telecom operators will now have to adopt the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) or the blockchain technology. Telecom operators will now have to adopt the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) or the blockchain technology.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday notified the new rules for curbing spam calls and messages. The norms include the use of blockchain technology to ensure that all necessary pre-checks are carried out to control the flow of commercial communication.

In May, Trai had released the draft Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018 to check the menace of unsolicited commercial communication, or spam calls and messages.

“Access providers should adopt the DLT as regulatory technology (RegTech) to develop the core of the entire UCC ecosystem and design solutions around it for meeting regulatory objectives and requirements of codes of practice,” the notification said.

Explaining the rationale, the regulator said blockchain is suitable for adoption as RegTech for controlling and managing the entire UCC ecosystem. The DLT network can record details of entities, headers, consent, content template, etc. It can ensure that all necessary regulatory pre-checks are done for UCC and control is effective and efficient. This means that now telcos will have to establish, operate and maintain its own blockchain network or they can implement it in collaboration with other operators. —FE

