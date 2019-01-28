TRAI’s new rules for DTH, cable operators: How to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

The Delhi High Court is expected to give a final judgement in the Tata Sky and others case against regulator TRAI over the new pricing regime. TRAI’s new rules come into effect on February 1, 2019, with subscriber deadline for choosing their 100 or more channels being January 31, 2019.

Advertising

Last week, Tata Sky finally rolled out the option for subscribers to choose their 100 channels, along with prices of each channel as well as bouquets prices laid out by broadcasters. The new Tata Sky packs are in compliance with TRAI’s new regulations for DTH and cable TV operators. Here is how you can pick the 100 channels on Tata Sky’s website, mobile app.

Tata Sky subscribers: How to choose the new 100 channels pack under the new TRAI rules

Tata Sky customers can go to the official website of the company or the official Tata Sky app on Android or iOS. Both the website and the app have a big banner, which will ask them choose their channels.

Tap on the new TRAI channel option. The app and the website will ask you to log in using either your mobile number or the subscriber ID. The mobile number has to be the same one, which is linked with the Tata Sky account. The app will require an OTP to login, which will be sent to your mobile number.

Advertising

Read more: TRAI Channel Selector Application launched to help users with new cable, DTH rules

After you login, the Tata Sky website shows three options: Recommended for you, which is a monthly pack based on your current TV patterns and bill and includes channels you might be currently subscribed to on your connection.

There are also Tata Sky pack, which are packs curated by company. Then there is the all packs and channels option, which has the list of channels prices, bouquet prices announced by broadcasters, etc.

Users do not have to pick the Tata Sky recommended pack. The pack is showing inclusive of taxes on Tata Sky website.

Remember the monthly network capacity fee (NCF) is now Rs 130+18% GST, which is Rs 153. This is a monthly fee, which applies if you choose only 100 channels. Again if you had paid channels in this list of 100, then the price of those channels or channel bouquet packs is added to the list.

Each High Definition (HD) channel counts as 2 SD channels. If you choose more than 100 channels, the NCF is Rs 20 extra in a slab of 25 channels. The price of each paid channel is also listed.

On the Tata Sky website, users can pick packs and channels they prefer and choose their own 100 channels. Once you have chosen your 100 or more channels, the new price pack will also be displayed.

Advertising

Tata Sky says it will migrate users to the monthly pack of their choice on/after February 1 2019. Those who have done long term recharges will find that Tata Sky will credit the remaining balance in their account.