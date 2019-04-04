TRAI’s New Rules for Cable, DTH Operators, Channel Price List, Plans: What is Best Fit plan, how to modify, and everything else to know

TRAI New DTH and Cable Rules, Channel List, Price, and Plans: TRAI’s new rules for cable and DTH operators came into effect on February 1, wherein subscribers had to choose their own channels for their television subscription. The deadline was, however, extended to March 31. After this date, people who did not choose their channels were automatically migrated to ‘Best Fit Plan’.

The ‘Best Fit Plan’ under the new framework by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will be activated automatically by the telecom provider only for those users who have not yet confirmed their channel choice to operators. The plan can be modified as well.

What is Best Fit plan?

DTH and cable channel operators will need to take into account a user’s television consumption habits like the channels that are watched the most, as well as language preference, to select the ‘Best Fit Plan’ for them. Do note that the plan can be tinkered with to add or delete channels.

To see whether the ‘Best Fit Plan’ has been activated, users will need to login to the website of their DTH operator like say Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon, Hathway.

How to modify Best Fit plan, select channels?

For those who wish to select their own channels, all cable, DTH companies have monthly prices of individual channels listed on their website along with bouquet packs, which club channels. Under TRAI’s rules, the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for 100 channels is Rs 130 per month + 18 per cent GST, which brings it to Rs 153 in total.

These 100 channels also include 25 free Doordarshan channels. An additional NCF of Rs 20 will be added per 25 channels. Remember one High Definition (HD) channel counts as two Standard Definition (SD) channels in the base pack of 100 channels.