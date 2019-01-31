Will your DTH stop working at midnight? Here is what we know

TRAI new rules for DTH and cable operators: TRAI’s new framework for DTH and cable operators comes into effect from February 1, 2019, under which subscribers will need to choose their own channels and packs. DTH providers like Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Tata Sky have already put out channel lists on their official websites.

Advertising

So, what happens if subscribers do not choose their channel packs under TRAI’s new framework? TRAI previously said in a statement that the migration from the old framework after January 31, 2019 will be smooth and interruption-free and there will be no blackouts.

Indianexpress.com has also learnt that there will be no full blackout of services. Sources at Airtel said connections will not be terminated on February 1 if users have not selected new channel packs and there will no blackout.

Subscribers whose monthly recharge date is ahead will be prompted to recharge under TRAI’s new framework on their upcoming renewal date. This will be communicated through SMS, on the company’s website as well as a dedicated channel number 999, which is running a demonstration video on how to choose channels and packs.

Also read: TRAI’s new rules for DTH, cable TV: How to choose channel packs on Airtel, Tata Sky and Dish TV

For consumers who have already paid for beyond monthly subscriptions, discussions are underway among DTH providers about the steps that will be taken. Though there will be no blackout, it does not look like the deadline will be pushed any further given the original deadline was December 28, 2018.

Last year in December, TRAI extended its December 28 deadline to the end of January 2019. Under the new framework, DTH, cable, MSO subscribers can individually select and pay for channels they want to watch per month.

Advertising

The base monthly fee for 100 channels is common across all operators, which is Rs 130+18 per cent GST and it comes to around Rs 153. Those who add more than 100 channels to their pack will need to pay Rs 20 extra for 25 channels. In addition to individual prices for channels, most DTH operators have listed their own packs as well making it easier for their subscribers to switch to the new framework.