Trai issues new guidelines for mobile number portability: All you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the new rules for mobile portability issued by Trai. (Representational image, source: Reuters) Here is all you need to know about the new rules for mobile portability issued by Trai. (Representational image, source: Reuters)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a new set of guidelines for mobile number portability (MNP), making the process to change your telecom operator easier than before.

Under the new rules that will come into effect from December 16, the mobile number porting process will be completed under 3-5 days and not 15 days as previously.

Here is all you need to know about the new rules for mobile portability issued by Trai.

How to port your number to a different mobile network?

– To port your mobile number, SMS the word ‘PORT’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number which is to be ported, to 1900. A Unique Porting Code (UPC) will be generated, which will be received through SMS on the mobile of the user.

– Go to the nearest customer service centre of the operator you want to port your mobile number to and fill the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form of the operator and mention the valid UPC. After submission of the necessary payment and requisite KYC documents, the customer service centre will issue a new SIM. A message of confirmation of porting request will be received, along with withdrawal window available, during which the porting request can be withdrawn or cancelled.

– Porting to other operators within the same LSA will be done within three working days and if porting is for another circle, it will be completed within five days. There is no change in the porting timelines for corporate mobile connections.

However, the same process will take 15 working days in case of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and North-East service areas.

What is the eligibility criteria for receiving a UPC?

– Post-Paid mobile subscribers need to clear ‘outstanding dues’ towards the existing telecom service provider for the issued bills as per the normal billing cycle.

– Activation in the present operator’s network should not be less than 90 days.

– User will have to make sure any request for change of ownership of mobile number is not in the process.

– There are no pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the user as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement.

– The porting of the mobile number is not prohibited by the court of law.

– The mobile number sought to be ported is not sub-judice.

In case of rejection of UPC request, the reason for rejection will be provided through SMS.

Unique Porting Code or UPC will be valid for four days for all the places except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the Northeast. The UPC will be available for 30 days in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and in the Northeast.

For individual users, the porting request shall not be rejected till the validity of UPC. For corporate mobile numbers, the porting request may be rejected by his existing operator, if the porting request is not accompanied by a valid authorization letter issued by the corporate entity.

What are the charges to be paid for porting a mobile number?

The per port transaction charge is Rs 6.46.

How can a user withdraw his porting request?

To cancel your port request, SMS the word ‘CANCEL’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number to 1900. The SMS requesting withdrawal should be sent within the withdrawal window, as communicated to the user, which is within twenty-four hours of submitting the porting request. After withdrawal, the user shall not be entitled to any refund of the porting charges paid.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd