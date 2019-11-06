TRAI could launch blockchain-based DLT platform to counter SMS spam by end of Nov

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last year issued new draft guidelines prompting mobile operators to invest in blockchain technology in order to control unwanted SMS from marketing companies. Now it appears that TRAI is ready with blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform to counter the menace of SMS spam and fraud.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar tweeted that the new DLT platform for all A2P SMS is expected to be launched by the end of this month. The enterprises wanting to send promotional SMS on DND (Do Not Disturb) customers will need mandatory consent every year on DLT platform even if the users have given their consent before.

TRAI Secretary SK Gupta had noted earlier that a subscriber may have given consent for a service but that consent is liable to be misused. Under the new system, the mobile subscriber will be able to revoke the consent given to entities whenever he or she desires through TRAI app or some other mechanism that will be provided under the regulation.

The enterprise will also need to have the SMS templates approved by the telemarketers. Once the DLT platform is live, all the enterprises will need to register and procure unique sender IDs with telemarketers registered for the new platform.

The process of acquiring sender IDs will be similar to registering a domain. Once an ID is registered, it will be blocked across all operators and can be used only by the registrant.

TRAI had said that the use of blockchain technology is expected to ensure that only the authorised telemarketing agencies can send messages to users who have subscribed to marketing calls and SMS. The move follows the failure of existing regulations and the DND registry.