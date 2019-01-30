TRAI asks DTH firms to honour commitment on long-duration packs, if customer wants

Ahead of the looming February 1 deadline for switchover to the new broadcasting regime, telecom regulator TRAI has asked DTH operators to honour pre-paid commitment on ongoing long-duration packs, if a customer wishes to continue.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma told PTI that there is no change in February 1 deadline for migration to the new tariff regime for broadcasting and cable services.

Sharma asserted he remains “confident” of a smooth switchover on the stipulated day without any inconvenience to customers.

Sharma also made it clear that if a DTH customer with existing long-duration pack wishes to exercise his channel choice mid-way (opt for specific channels under the new regime), then the balance money in customer wallet should be adjusted by the operator accordingly.

Trai has unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which would pave the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view, and pay only for them. It had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide.