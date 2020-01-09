Total DTH subscribers in India in 2019 at 69.30 mn, Tata Sky on top

Even though pay DTH active subscriber base increased from June, the highest (72.44 million) was recorded in the quarter ending March 2019. Even though pay DTH active subscriber base increased from June, the highest (72.44 million) was recorded in the quarter ending March 2019.

The total number of total active subscribers with pay DTH operators (Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Sun Direct) in India in the quarter ending September 2019 was 69.30 million, which is an increase from 68.92 million in the quarter ending June. According to ‘The Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report July – September 2019‘ published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Indian DTH service has displayed phenomenal growth since launch in 2003.

In terms of market share, Tata Sky led the DTH sector with the highest 31.61 per cent share followed by Dish TV at a close 31.23 per cent. Airtel took the third spot with 23.39 per cent market share, while Sun Direct had a total of 13.78 per cent share respectively.

Even though pay DTH active subscriber base increased from June, the highest (72.44 million) was recorded in the quarter ending March 2019. However, TRAI noted that the reduction could be due to the shut down of M/s Independent TV Limited DTH service. It also pointed out that previously (for quarters up to March 2019), the number of days for which inactive subscribers were taken into consideration was 120 days, whereas now it is 90 days.

“It is important to note that previously (up to March 2019) the subscription figure of total active subscribers included inactive and temporarily suspended subscribers for not more than last 120 days. However, as per new regulatory framework of Broadcasting and Cable TV Services, the total active subscribers are counted including only those subscribers which are inactive/temporarily suspended for not more than last 90 days,” TRAI said in its report.

When it comes to the Cable TV sector, Siti Networks had the highest 9.1 million active subscriber base as on September 30, 2019. GTPL Hathway and Hathway Digital recorded 5.34 million and 5.31 million subscriber base respectively. Den Networks had 4.3 million subscribers.

As noted by TRAI, the total number of pay channels are 330, which includes 232 SD (Standard Definition) channels and 98 HD (High Definition) channels. TRAI recently issued new orders under which the cable and DTH provider will soon give more channels at the base pack price of Rs 130. The changes in the tariff conditions for broadcasting and cable services will go into effect from March 1, 2020.

