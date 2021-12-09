scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Top Twitter moments of 2021 in India: Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, PM Modi and more

#OnlyOnTwitter2021: Check out the top tweets and hashtags in India 2021 across various categories.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 9, 2021 10:01:43 am
twitter, twitter 2021,Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli, Ratan Tata, and Narendra Modi's tweets were some of the most popular ones of the year. (Image Source: Twitter)

Twitter has revealed the top tweets of the year 2021 in India. The 2021 recap looks at the most liked tweet, the most retweeted tweet, and the top tweets in various categories like business, sports, entertainment, etc. The list is based on the number of likes and retweets that the various tweets received throughout the year, between January 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021. Here’s the complete list.

Most Liked Tweet

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child this year and this was the most liked tweet of 2021 from India. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter on Twitter got 539.1K likes and 50.4K retweets.

Most retweeted tweet

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet encouraging the world to show support for India when it was hit by the second COVID wave was the most retweeted tweet of the year. The tweet amassed 488.1K likes and 114.1K retweets.

Cummins tweet was also the most quote retweeted tweet of the year, getting quote retweeted 21.9K times.

Top tweets in various categories

Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet congratulating Team India for winning their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba became the most liked tweet in the Government category, while his tweet sharing a picture of himself receiving his first COVID vaccine became the most retweeted one.

Business: Ratan Tata’s tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win after nearly seventy years of the airlines being state-owned, became the most liked and most retweeted tweet in the Government category.

Entertainment: Indian Actor Vijay announcing the first look of his much-awaited movie Beast on Twitter became the most liked and retweeted tweet in the Entertainment category.

Sports: Virat Kohli expressing his appreciation for MS Dhoni during the latter’s final-over performance in the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match became the most liked and retweeted tweet in the Sports category.

Most tweeted emojis

These were the emojis that India Tweeted with the most this year.

twitter, twitter emojis, twitter hashtags, Here are the most tweeted emojis of 2021. (Image Source: Twitter)

Most tweeted hashtags

Conversations on Twitter are tied together by hashtags (#s). When people Tweet with a hashtag, they become a part of the conversation. These were the most Tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021.

twitter, twitter emojis, twitter hashtags, Here are the most tweeted hashtags of 2021. (Image Source: Twitter)

In addition to the most tweeted hashtags, a number of other hashtags were also popular in various categories. In current affairs, #Covid19, #Afghanistan, #CGL19marks, #IndianArmy and #Uttarakhand were the most popular topics people tweeted around.

Meanwhile, in the Culture category, #Diwali, #EidMubarak, #RepublicDay, #IndependenceDay, and #InternationalWomensDay were the most used hashtags. Cryptocurrency was a popular topic globally in 2021 and the top hashtags in this category included #Bitcoin, #BSC, #Crypto, #NFT, and #DeFi.

