Try these tools to improve your Instagram experience

With well over a billion users, Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps out there. Much of the popularity can be owed to the fact that it’s super easy to use, and only offers features that you actually need – unlike Facebook which can feel cluttered at times. However, keeping things simple also comes with a cost. For example, while Facebook lets users download posts, Instagram users have to rely on screenshots. Taking this into consideration, here are the best apps you can use alongside Instagram to improve your experience.

Video Downloader by InShot

Instagram does not let you download posts at all. While you can share posts from Instagram to other apps through links, those links still open either on the Instagram website or the app. Sometimes opening up those links also requires users to log in first, which can be a problem if the other party does not have an Instagram account. The solution for this is the Video Downloader app.

1. Tap on the three-dot menu at the top right of a post and hit the ‘Link’ button to copy the link to the post.

2. Open the Video Downloader by InShot and paste the link into the text field at the top

3. Hit download to save the video to your phone’s gallery

Followmeter

Since Instagram offers no built-in tool to detect unfollowers, users have to manually scan their following list to find out who’s unfollowed them. The best way to find unfollowers and return the favour of unfollowing them is through Followmeter.

After you’ve logged in to the app with your Instagram account, you’ll be presented with a number of options to manage your followers. Tap on the “Not following back” option to catch those who have stopped following you. Alternatively, you can also use the “Unfollowers” option, although for it to work you’ll have to leave the app installed and wait for the app to detect when someone unfollows you. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Mojo

Sure, Instagram comes bundled with a number of editing features to add some sparkle to your stories. But if you are the artistic kind, you’d want to use Mojo. Mojo lets you turn images into collages, add aesthetic filters, or turn your photos into some really attractive animations using built-in templates. To make your stories even more snazzy, you can throw in some tunes as well using Mojo’s large catalogue of royalty-free music. The app’s available on both Android and iOS.

Captions for Instagram, Facebook

Ever clicked a superb photo but can’t think of a caption to go along with it? In that case, Captions for Instagram can come in super handy. The app takes a unique approach in that it categorises captions according to your requirements – travel, food, pets, bike ride, and more. Tap on any category to reveal an endless list of captions pertaining to it. From here, you can copy any of them and paste them as a caption on your Instagram post or story. The app is available on Android.

Unfold: Stories & Link in Bio

If you are a freelancer, brand, or business page, then fitting multiple links into your Instagram bio can be cumbersome. And that’s where link-in-bio sites come in. While there are plenty of such sites, Unfold takes things up one notch by offering a host of beautiful templates you can customise according to your liking to build a very personalised link-in-bio page. The app is available on both Play Store and App Store.