Top thin and light laptops under 1.5kg you can buy right now

Ultra-thin laptops nowadays are distinguished by their ability to harmoniously marry great design with functionality. Modern ultra-thin laptops are typically thinner than 15 mm while retaining the qualities of the best hardware. The thinnest laptops usually have premium designs, great display screens, including OLED ones, and powerful processors.

A prominent one among the 14-inch laptops with a slim body is the ASUS Zenbook S14. This laptop comes with a thickness of 1.1 cm and weighs about 1.2 kg. This laptop is built using a premium material known as ceraluminum. The internal system of this laptop is driven by Intel Core Ultra processors, which offer AI acceleration up to 50 TOPS. The laptop sports a 3K 120Hz OLED display, delivering vibrant visuals and excellent colour accuracy. A 77Wh battery ensures all-day usage, while advanced cooling keeps performance stable despite the ultra-thin design. With a focus on aesthetics, security, and performance, the Zenbook S14 is a flagship ultra-portable aimed at professionals who prioritise both power and portability. The device is currently available at Rs 1,30,990 on Asus’s official website.

(Image: Express Image) (Image: Express Image)

Apple MacBook Air M5

The Apple MacBook Air M5 holds a standard, having a thin form factor that measures only 1.13 cm thick and weighing a mere 1.23 kg. The MacBook Air has been equipped with the M5 chip, which boasts a 10-core processor and up to a 10-core GPU, resulting in an overall powerful device, even though it does not feature any fans to help cool it down. What makes this ultra-thin laptop unique is its combination of slenderness and capability: it provides a 16-core Neural Engine, superfast memory, and hardware media processing capabilities, which are especially handy for video and AI-related tasks. Moreover, unlike many ultra-thin Windows laptops, it offers up to 18 hours of performance on one charge without skimping on battery life. The latest MacBook Air is available for Rs 1,19,900 on Apple’s website.

(Image: samsung) (Image: samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is one of the best ultra-thin laptops available, with a slim body of just 1.16 cm in thickness and weighing only 1.24 kg, which means it can compete with the best ultra-thin laptops available. The laptop is equipped with a powerful Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor coupled with Intel Arc B390 graphics and an Intel NPU that provides improved AI support. Its 14-inch (35.56 cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a high resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels with an anti-reflective screen for vivid colours. This laptop has 32GB LPDDR5X RAM along with a 1TB NVMe SSD for efficient performance. On the official Samsung website, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro is priced at Rs 2,12,790.

(Image: Asus) (Image: Asus)

Acer Swift 14 AI

In the ultra-thin category, the Acer Swift 14 AI delivers a strong balance of portability and next-gen performance, even if it isn’t the absolute thinnest in its class. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with an integrated AI Boost NPU capable of up to 47 TOPS, it is built for emerging AI workloads in a compact form factor. The 14-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1920 × 1200 resolution offers practical clarity and a matte finish for reduced glare. With 16GB LPDDR5X memory (expandable to 32GB) and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it handles multitasking efficiently. Despite its slim and lightweight build (around 1.3 kg), it includes modern connectivity like USB4, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 7, along with a large 65Wh battery that delivers exceptional endurance, making it a practical thin-and-light for productivity-focused users. This device from Acer costs Rs 81,990 on Flipkart.

(Image: Lenovo) (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 provides excellent value in design and performance without being the slimmest out there. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor with Iris Plus graphics, and the option for a NVIDIA GPU, making it ideal for day-to-day tasks as well as minor creative projects. The laptop includes a 14-inch screen with a resolution up to 4K UHD at 500 nits of brightness, making its images vivid and clear. Its specifications include 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD, enabling efficient multitasking. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 weighs about 1.4 kg; it retains portability while providing many other features, including a Rapid Charge Pro, Thunderbolt technology, and Dolby Atmos speakers. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is available on Croma for Rs 88,990.

Final thoughts

Thinness is not everything; ultra-thin laptops are recommended for users prioritising portability, aesthetics, and day-long usability over performance. The category will prove beneficial for travellers, students, freelancers, and professionals who require a portable computer with good battery life. Nevertheless, you should consider many more factors before purchasing an ultra-thin machine. Thermal management, a comfortable keyboard, number of ports, battery life, as well as the capacity to handle specific loads, are equally important criteria. Many ultrathin devices make certain sacrifices; they may have fewer ports, no upgradeable components, or a lack of ability to maintain high performance for extended periods because of inefficient cooling. If you are a video editor, graphic designer, gamer, or need a computer capable of running some other intensive tasks, a bulkier yet faster and better-cooled laptop would be more efficient.