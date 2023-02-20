LLMs, XR to IoT: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean

The tech industry is constantly evolving, and new buzzwords are constantly emerging. Keeping up with the latest jargon can be challenging, especially as the industry moves towards more complex technologies. In this article, we’ll explore the top tech buzzwords of 2023 that can be difficult to remember, from Large Language models (LLMs) to regenerative braking.

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Large language models are a type of AI designed to ‘understand’ and generate human language. They work by processing vast amounts of text, understanding the structure and meaning, and learning from it. LLMs are ‘trained’ to identify meanings and relationships between words. The greater the amount of training data a model is fed, the smarter it gets at understanding and producing text. As an example, ChatGPT is based on the GPT-3.5 LLM.

Extended Reality (XR)

A visitor checks out a fitness video game with a virtual reality gadget at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Image: AP) A visitor checks out a fitness video game with a virtual reality gadget at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Image: AP)

XR is an umbrella term for all immersive technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). These technologies are designed to create a simulated or enhanced environment that can be perceived by users in a realistic way. Among the coolest devices making use of this technology is the upcoming Apple VR headset, which you can check out from here.

Quantum computing

Quantum computing is a new kind of computing that uses the strange rules of quantum physics to solve problems that are too complex for classical computing. In regular computers, the smallest unit of information is a bit, which can be either 0 or 1. But in quantum computing, the smallest unit of information is a qubit, which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time, thanks to something called superposition. This means that a quantum computer can do many calculations at once.

Machine learning

Machine learning is a field of computer science that focuses on creating algorithms and statistical models that allow computers to learn from data without being explicitly programmed. The goal of machine learning is to enable computers to automatically identify patterns in data, make predictions or decisions, and continuously improve their performance as they are exposed to more data. ML is a buzzword because it’s used by AI chatbots like ChatGPT to help them understand natural language.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Microsoft ’s new AI-powered Bing uses NLP to produce human-like responses to queries (Image credit: Bing)

Natural language processing is a sub-field of AI that enables machines to understand, interpret, and generate human language. It involves using algorithms, statistical models, and linguistic rules to analyze and understand human language. NLP techniques are used in many applications, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, language translation, voice assistants, and sentiment analysis in social media monitoring.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things refers to the billions of devices around the world that are now connected to the internet. Thanks to the arrival of extremely cheap computer chips and fast, low-latency networks like 5G, it is now possible to turn any tool into an IoT device. Connecting different devices to IoT lets them communicate with each other and work without human intervention. Smart home products like smart LED light bulb is a great example of IoT device.

Advertisement

Also Read | 10 ways ChatGPT can boost your business and create awareness

Matter

The Matter protocol, formerly known as the “Connected Home over IP” (CHIP) project, is a collaboration between major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and the Zigbee Alliance to create a new smart home standard. The goal of the Matter protocol is to simplify the development and use of smart home devices by providing a universal connectivity standard for all devices, regardless of the manufacturer.

Avatar

Avatars on chat apps help users express themselves better (Image: Meta) Avatars on chat apps help users express themselves better (Image: Meta)

An avatar is a computer representation of a real person primarily used in chat and entertainment websites. They are especially important to the metaverse, helping represent the psychology and actions of a user in virtual spaces. Avatars are recently also grown popular on Meta apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, letting you use a digital representation of yourself as stickers and animated profile pictures.

Regenerative braking

With EVs getting increasingly popular in India due to their obvious advantages over internal combustion engines, it’s important to learn how their unique braking system works. Regenerative braking is a type of braking system used in some vehicles that recovers some of the kinetic energy lost during braking and converts it into electrical energy, which is used to recharge the battery a bit.

Advertisement

Telephoto lens/periscope lens

If you read a smartphone’s spec sheet you’ll often see the term telephoto lens and periscope lens in the camera section. While both allow you to zoom in on a scene or a single subject optically, without losing detail, there is a subtle difference between the two. Periscope cameras typically use a rectangular opening as opposed to the circular opening of a telephoto lens.