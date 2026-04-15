Top laptops under Rs 50,000: Performance, battery, and value picks

In the last few years, laptops have slowly made their way into classrooms. Now more than ever, students rely on them for research and project work. With artificial intelligence-powered apps and tools, laptops are redefining the way students approach their coursework.

Considering the growing significance of laptops among students, more and more tech brands are coming out with devices designed to cater to their growing needs. In the oversaturated market, it can get difficult for one to pick the device best suited for their needs. Performance, battery life, and display are among the key prerequisites for most students.

Even in a sea of options, buying a laptop under Rs 50,000 is now easier than ever. From hyper-efficient processors to lightweight designs, there is something for everyone in this price segment. Student or not, here are five laptops to consider: