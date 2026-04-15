Top laptops under Rs 50,000: Performance, battery, and value picks

In the last few years, laptops have slowly made their way into classrooms. Now more than ever, students rely on them for research and project work. With artificial intelligence-powered apps and tools, laptops are redefining the way students approach their coursework.
Considering the growing significance of laptops among students, more and more tech brands are coming out with devices designed to cater to their growing needs. In the oversaturated market, it can get difficult for one to pick the device best suited for their needs. Performance, battery life, and display are among the key prerequisites for most students.
Even in a sea of options, buying a laptop under Rs 50,000 is now easier than ever. From hyper-efficient processors to lightweight designs, there is something for everyone in this price segment. Student or not, here are five laptops to consider:
HP 15 255R G10 Laptop
The HP 15 255R G10 is a powerful laptop backed by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Hexa Core processor. It features an 8 GB RAM paired with 512 GB SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and comes with AMD Radeon Graphics. When it comes to portability, its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around and work from almost anywhere. The display also features an anti-glare coating, which reduces eye strain, making it comfortable for extended hours. The company claims that the model comes with adequate battery life to last a day. It is priced at Rs 48,334 currently on Amazon.
acer Aspire Lite
Acer Aspire Lite is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor combined with AMD Radeon graphics. The device promises exceptional speed and can come in handy for multitasking across applications. The laptop comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM options, and 512GB storage. At 1.6 kg, it is relatively light to carry around, and its chassis is 19.7 mm thin. Acer claims that the laptop offers up to seven hours of battery life, making it ideal for tasks lasting a day. Moreover, the 180-degree hinge makes it easy to share the screen with others, allowing for an interactive experience. The device is priced at Rs 44,990.
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron)
This is yet another compact laptop aimed at students and light users. The Dell 15 is powered by an Intel Core i3 100U 14th Generation processor and comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations with 512GB storage. Owing to its powerful processor, the device offers a smooth and responsive experience. The 14.96-inch display comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution and has a narrow border. It weighs 1.6kg with a battery life of around 10 hours. The laptop is priced at Rs 49,990.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i features a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, along with two-sided narrow bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. It is 19.9 mm thin and weighs 1.7 kg. IdeaPad offers up to eight hours of battery life. It comes with features such as ‘Q Control’ for optimising performance, with a battery-saving mode that helps extend usage time. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is currently available on Amazon for Rs 49,990.
HP Professional 14 (2025)
The HP Professional 14 (2025) comes with an Intel Core i3-1315U supported by Intel Turbo Boost Technology. It comes with 8GB RAM, which is expandable up to 32 GB, and a 512 GB SSD that can be expanded up to 1TB. The laptop features a 14-inch display with 1366 x 768 resolution and weighs 1.4kg, making it lighter than many devices in this segment. Other features include a narrow bezel design and an HP Premium Keyboard with a spill-resistant keypad. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 47,400.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)