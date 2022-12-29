scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Mastodon saw huge growth, Facebook led social media charts in traffic: Cloudflare’s 2022 Report

From google being the number one internet service to increase in bot network, here are the top internet trends of 2022 by Cloudflare.

Google is the most popular internet service of 2022 (Image Credit: Cloudflare)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Cloudflare, an American content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company has now shared its year-in-review of 2022, highlighting some of the major internet trends of 2022, including Google reaching the top spot, Instagram replacing Twitter in the social media category, and more.

According to the report, almost 5 billion people have used the internet in 2022. Cloudflare’s report consists of internet data from three different areas such as traffic, adaptation, and security. This report consists of data from January 2nd to November 26, 2022, and the company has said to update the same with the remaining data from 2022 by early 2023.

Also read: |Cloudflare outage briefly takes down many websites: All you need to know

Internet traffic trends 2022

According to Cloudflare’s report, there is an increase in internet users by 23 per cent in 2022. According to the graph shared by the company, there has been a steady growth in the number of internet users since mid-January 2022. Similarly, there is also a sharp increase in the number of internet users since July.

Most popular internet services of 2022

1. Google

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

2. Facebook

3. Apple, TikTok (tie)

5. YouTube

6. Microsoft

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Instagram

9. Amazon

10. iCloud, Netflix, Twitter, Yahoo (tie)

Binance has been the go-to cryptocurrency service provider of 2022, similarly, Facebook has been the most popular social media platform of this year. The report also confirms that there has been an increase in bot traffic this year, and this also varies from country to country and 1/3rd of internet traffic comes from bots.

There have been several internet service outages this year, and the biggest outage of this year came from Canada, where, Roger Cables complete loss the traffic and it took over 24 hours to fully restore the network.

When it comes to the adoption of new internet technologies, people have embraced Starlink, a satellite-based wireless internet provider by Elon Musk. Mastodon, a microblogging platform has also seen a massive adaptation, especially after Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. There has also been an increase in the adaption rate of IPv6 (internet protocol version 6).

Lastly, the report speaks about internet security, “90 per cent of mitigated traffic used the WAF or DDoS mitigation techniques.” Technology organisations were the most attacked, and the US was the number one source of phishing worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:03 IST
Next Story

After small Cabinet, heavyweight advisors for new Gujarat govt

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close