A top Google scientist sent a warning to EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday that its proposal requiring the company to share search engine data with rivals such as OpenAI risked exposing users’ private information, the sternest rebuke ⁠yet in ​a tussle over Google’s lucrative business model.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, has in recent years cracked down on Big Tech via a slew of legislation to ensure that users have more choices and smaller rivals room to compete that has however triggered ​the ire ​of the U.S. government.

Sergei Vassilvitskii, with the title ⁠of distinguished scientist at Google since 2012 and regarded a leader in his field, will meet EU antitrust officials on Wednesday to voice his ‌concerns and propose a broader approach with better guardrails. The meeting comes a month after the Commission outlined a series of steps that Google should take to allow rival search engines access search data such as ranking, query, click and view data on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.