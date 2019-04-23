Top free Skype alternatives for video conferencing

When we think of video calling, the first name that comes to our mind is Skype. However, over the past few years, Skype has faced stiff competition from Facebook, WhatsApp and Google Duo. However, Skype continues to hold an edge over these competitors due to its business solutions, which has not thoroughly been challenged by Facebook or WhatsApp. But there are quite a few competitors, which offer seamless video conferencing solutions for business and we have a look at some of the top alternatives in this sphere.

Here are some of the best alternatives for Skype:

Advertising

Google Hangouts

Initially launched in May 2013, Google Hangouts is a communication platform developed by Google which includes high definition video calling, group chats and instant messaging. If an individual uses Gmail, or a company uses Google’s G Suite, then Google Hangouts can be an excellent choice for VoIP due to its integration.

Hangouts is easy to use, free, and call quality is generally good. One can easily share their screen, which makes the product useful for collaboration and showing presentations. Depending on the user’s or company’s G Suite limit, a user can add up to 100 people in a single Hangout Meet session.

Zoom

Launched in 2011, Zoom is a free video conferencing tool that allows people to host and record virtual meetings, conferences and more from any connected device. As with any other video conference application, Zoom has paid versions that have more features as well. The company recently got listed in the US stock exchanges. During a video call, Zoom allows users to add up to 100 participants at a time in a single session. Also, all sessions can be recorded.

Advertising

Cisco WebEx

WebEx is one of the best Skype alternatives for business use. It offers a large number of features for video conferencing, allowing employees from across the world to work together and collaborate on projects. WebEx can be used for training, supporting customers and more, and for an additional fee, users can get international voice calls. It can integrate with your business calendar, as well as platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Facebook Live.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is a software which is created and marketed by LogMeIn. It is an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package which enables users to meet with other users, customers, clients or colleagues through the internet in real time.

Also read WhatsApp Stickers, Group video calling and more: The new features of 2018

Slack

Slack is a cloud-based set of proprietary team collaboration tools and services. It provides video conference feature that allows up to 15 people to chat simultaneously for companies. However, it needs to be noted that the video conferencing facility is only available to paid customers. The free version only allows users to do one-to-one video calling.