Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Beyond ChatGPT: Here are top AI tools to help with writing on a daily basis

Experiencing writer's block? Try out these AI writing assistant tools to clear that up.

jasper ai featured(Image credits: Jasper AI)

Last week saw the release of ChatGPT – a conversational AI that’s smart enough to answer queries just like a human does. It’s since taken the internet by storm, surpassing a million users in a matter of days. Many are even foretelling that the days of writing essays are over, since ChatGPT will do it for you. But while the chatbot is truly remarkable in its abilities, truth is that it isn’t the only AI tool that can assist you with writing. For example, Outwrite is an AI tool that makes stylistic and structural suggestions to make your work sound more elegant. Today we check out more of such tools to help you become an expert writer in no time.

Outwrite

outwrite in action One of Outwrite’s biggest advantages is that it makes writing sound less robotic (Express photo)

If you’ve used Grammarly before, then Outwrite will feel quite familiar. Both tools are pretty similar in essence, although Outwrite is more focused on suggesting stylistic improvements to your writing. One of its biggest advantages is that it makes writing sound less robotic, thanks to its focus on flow and eloquence. But that isn’t all that’s on offer as Outwrite also covers the basics such as spelling errors, grammar mistakes, and missing punctuation. You can also check the originality of your document through the Plagiarism system.

Jasper

Think of Jasper AI as a mini version of ChatGPT. This AI tool is trained to write original, creative content like blog articles, social media posts, website copy, and more. But just because the content is curated by an AI doesn’t mean that it sounds like it – Jasper can also come up with clever Instagram captions, for example. You can also use it to write catchy video scripts. To get started with it, you’ll have to download the Chrome extension.

Also Read |Beyond ChatGPT: Here are some AI-powered apps to try right now

Zoho Writer

zoho writer in action Zoho’s AI-powered intelligent assistant named Zia identifies grammatical and style errors for you (Express photo)

Zoho Writer is a free, fully-featured word processor, much like Google Docs. However, unlike Docs, it comes with an AI-powered intelligent assistant named Zia that identifies grammatical and style errors for you. The word processor has a mobile app as well, but Zia seems limited to the desktop web app so far. Zia also suggests improvements to enhance readability and even grades your work on that basis.

WriteSonic

WriteSonic is another AI content writer, much like Jasper, but is aimed at small business owners. It can help you generate “blogs, essays, Facebook ads, Google Ads, Quora answers, and sales emails to increase clicks, conversions, and sales.” You can also use the built-in editing tools – Paraphraser, Expander, and Shortener – to polish your content to perfection.

Reverso

If your writing work involves a lot of translation, then Reverso’s AI translation will come in handy. Sure, you could use Google Translate, but it lacks the functionality to translate whole documents. Meanwhile, you can dump documents in various formats like Word, PDF, PowerPoint, and Excel, and get a translated output in the same format in no time. Supported languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Russian and many more.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 08:19:04 am
