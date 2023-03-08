International Women’s Day 2023: From Apple to Garmin, 5 smartwatches for her

A present is a great way to express feelings and establish connections with others. Both giving and receiving gifts are some of the most cherished occasions in one’s life. Most people are put off by the tedium that comes with picking the most appropriate gift. However, today with a gamut of options both online and offline, one simply needs a nudge to zero-in on the perfect gift.

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day, an occasion that has been dedicated to recognising women achievers around the world. If you are planning to gift something to the one you admire or the one who inspires you, there’s nothing more thoughtful than gifting a smartwatch. Yes, a smartwatch can be the ideal gift for a woman who is tech-savvy, fitness-buff, or someone who likes to be connected on the go.

Smartwatches in 2023 come with an array of features. Be it Apple’s watchOS or Google’s Wear OS, most devices come packed with numerous fitness features. Here’s a look at some of the best smartwatches to gift her.

Apple Watch Series 8

Launched in September 2022, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a slew of features. It runs on watchOS 9 and comes with features such as a dual temperature sensor that records body temperature every five seconds. This is done to detect effects of alcohol, illness and ovulation cycle. Besides, all health data is encrypted to protect privacy. The Watch Series 8 also comes with crash detection. It comes in aluminium cases in silver, starlight, midnight, and product red colours and has steel cases in gold, silver and graphite. Coupled with chic straps, the Apple Watch Series 8 can be the perfect companion for everyday tasks.

Garmin Venue SQ 2

This high-end offering from Garmin is available in Black Slate, French Grey, and Peach Gold shades. It features a 35.9 mm AMOLED display and comes with enhanced all-day health monitoring. The 24×7 health tracking includes features such as Pulse OX, fitness age, sleep score, women’s health tracking, stress monitoring, etc. Besides, the watch also features a range of indoor and outdoor activity modes including, aerobics, running, yoga, swimming, weights training, etc. The device comes with up to 11 days of battery life. Moreover, users can easily download songs from Spotify and Amazon and enjoy music on the go.

Fitbit Versa 3

This premium smartwatch from Fitbit can be the ideal present for the fitness enthusiast. The Fitbit Versa 3 comes with over 6 days of battery with fast charging and an Always-on-Display. Users can check their real-time exercise stats with the 1.58 inches display. The smartwatch comes in Graphite Black, Pink Sand, Waterfall Blue and Beet Juice shades. With over 100 watch faces and a slew of features including Spotify connect and control, calls from wrist, voice assistant, the watch can be a thoughtful present. Prominent health features include, 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep score, smart wake, etc.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inches AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, built-in speaker, and a slew of wellness features. The watch sports chic rose gold shade and is made using stainless steel. The device pairs effortlessly with Apple and Android devices. Features include an array of health apps to keep fitness in check, numerous battery modes, answer calls and respond to texts with a simple tap. Users can also enjoy music on the go.

Titan Smart Smartwatch

The new Titan Smartwatch comes in pink, black, blue, green shades. It sports a 45mm AMOLED display and has a battery that offers up to 14 days of charge. The device comes with a body temperature monitor and health suite. Built-in GPS adds extra accuracy to workout sessions and it also offers 14 sports modes. Other features include SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, and period tracker. Besides, users can pick from over 100 watch faces.