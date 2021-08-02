Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women athletes are leading the Twitter charts in India

New statistics shared by Twitter reveal that in India, athletes including Mirabai Chanu and P.V. Sindhu are attracting a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform. (Image Source: PTI, Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics: As we head into the second week of the 2020 Olympics, a number of women athletes are currently leading the trends in social media. New statistics shared by Twitter reveal that in India, athletes including Mirabai Chanu and P.V. Sindhu are attracting a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform.

A tweet by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has been the most retweeted tweet of the Olympic Games by Indian audience so far. Meanwhile, badminton player P.V. Sindhu is the athlete with the most India mentions during the games. Check out all the interesting statistics from the Tokyo Olympics below. Note that these findings are based on Twitter data collected between July 23 and July 30.

P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain lead ‘most mentioned’ list

The top five Indian athletes on Twitter with the most mentions include P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Mary Kom, Deepika Kumari, and Atanu Das. Meanwhile the sports Indians are talking about the most on Twitter include Boxing, Olympic Weightlifting, Badminton, Olympic Field Hockey, and Tennis.

Most liked tweets

These are the most liked tweets around the Olympic games in India.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Finally its a dream come true for me. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/e6ewz3cNXO — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Heading back to home 🇮🇳, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life. pic.twitter.com/6H2VpAxU1x — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn’t win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

Top hashtags and emojis

Twitter has also revealed that #Tokyo2020, #Olympics, #Cheer4India, #TokyoOlympics and #TeamIndia are the most used hashtags in tweets related to the game. The most used emojis include the 👏 (clapping hands emoji), 🥈 (second place medal emoji), 🥇 (first place medal emoji), 👍 (Thumbs up emoji) and the 🏅 (sports medal emoji).

Women athletes are topping the Twitter charts not just in India, but globally too. The three athletes with the most global mentions on Olympics conversations are Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal, American gymnast Simone Biles and Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade.