scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women athletes are leading the Twitter charts in India

The top five Indian athletes on Twitter with the most mentions include P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mary Kom, among others. Read more here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 2, 2021 9:03:05 pm
Twitter, Twitter India, Tokyo Olympics,New statistics shared by Twitter reveal that in India, athletes including Mirabai Chanu and P.V. Sindhu are attracting a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform. (Image Source: PTI, Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics: As we head into the second week of the 2020 Olympics, a number of women athletes are currently leading the trends in social media. New statistics shared by Twitter reveal that in India, athletes including Mirabai Chanu and P.V. Sindhu are attracting a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform.

A tweet by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has been the most retweeted tweet of the Olympic Games by Indian audience so far. Meanwhile, badminton player P.V. Sindhu is the athlete with the most India mentions during the games. Check out all the interesting statistics from the Tokyo Olympics below. Note that these findings are based on Twitter data collected between July 23 and July 30.

Also Read |Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to watch P.V. Sindhu’s skills in 3D with Google AR

P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain lead ‘most mentioned’ list

The top five Indian athletes on Twitter with the most mentions include P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Mary Kom, Deepika Kumari, and Atanu Das. Meanwhile the sports Indians are talking about the most on Twitter include Boxing, Olympic Weightlifting, Badminton, Olympic Field Hockey, and Tennis.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Most liked tweets

These are the most liked tweets around the Olympic games in India.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Top hashtags and emojis

Twitter has also revealed that #Tokyo2020, #Olympics, #Cheer4India, #TokyoOlympics and #TeamIndia are the most used hashtags in tweets related to the game. The most used emojis include the 👏 (clapping hands emoji), 🥈 (second place medal emoji), 🥇 (first place medal emoji), 👍 (Thumbs up emoji) and the 🏅 (sports medal emoji).

Women athletes are topping the Twitter charts not just in India, but globally too. The three athletes with the most global mentions on Olympics conversations are Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal, American gymnast Simone Biles and Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 02: Latest News

Advertisement