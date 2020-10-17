‘Today at Apple’ programme now live in India with music sessions and digital photography classes

The sessions will teach consumers how to get the best out of their Apple devices.

Keen to learn the basics of photography or follow your passion for music? Now, thanks to the “Today at Apple” programme, you can join in free sessions and learn how to take better photos and create music on your iPhone, iPad and Mac right from the comfort of your home. The best part: Apple won’t charge a single penny from you to attend the online sessions which are led by ‘Creative Pros’ like photographers, musicians and artists.

To begin with, the digital version of “Today at Apple” programme will focus on photography and music, with five photography sessions planned to begin towards the end of October. The photography workshops will make consumers understand portrait photography, explore documentary photography, and help them capture and edit photos on their iPhones. The photography sessions, which are of a certain duration, will be led by photographers such as Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, Anurag Banerjee, Prarthna Singh and Hashim Badani.

The short music sessions will meanwhile include tips and tricks for making a song in GarageBand. The music skill sessions are led by Lisa Mishra, DIVINE, Aditi Ramesh, Raja Kumari and Prateek Kuhad. In the future, Apple has plans to add sessions and workshops that will teach users how to code.

Signing-up for a session is easy. All you need to visit the Today at Apple website and select the location. Press Sign Me Up and enter your name and email id to register for the workshop. Consumers can start registering for the sessions from October 17.

‘Today at Apple’ programme is a part of Apple’s long-term efforts to improve the retail experience. Originally announced in 2017, the idea behind “Today at Apple” is not to sell Apple products to consumers but to familiarise them with what they can do with the iPhone or iPad. Consumers come to Apple’s retail stores and learn about different topics like photography and coding from professionals in an environment that is interactive in nature. But with almost all Apple Stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, these classes are being held online worldwide.

The “Today at Apple” programme comes to India at a time when Cupertino recently opened its online store in the world’s second-most populous country. While these free sessions may not help Apple sell more of its products in India, it will definitely open up the company to Indian consumers. Apple plans to open its first physical store in India next year.

