UIDAI answers FAQs: Share Aadhaar details, but not on social media

Following all the controversy and confusion over sharing of Aadhaar details, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency responsible for governing Aadhaar, has tried to answer all the doubts in people’s minds. In series of tweets earlier this week the authority sought to clarify its side on most questions, especially those around the sharing of the Aadhaar number.

Here is the gist of what UIDAI is trying to clarify

Don’t share Aadhaar number on social media

The authority says that while you should “use your Aadhaar without any hesitation for proving your identity and doing transactions” it “should not be put on public platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc”. The authority says that every “can freely use” Aadhaar to establish identity as and when required and it just needs the same level of due diligence “as you do in case of other ID cards – not more, not less”. The authority, answering the FAQs, asked if we also put out PAN card or debit card details or similar personal details on social media or the public domain. “The same logic needs to be applied in case of uses of Aadhaar.”

No one can harm you by just knowing Aadhaar number

The UIDAI clarified that no one will be able to harm a person just by knowing her Aadhaar number. “It’s just like any other identity document such as passport, voter ID, PAN card, ration card, driving license, etc., that you have been using freely for decades with service providers. Aadhaar identity, instead, is instantly verifiable and hence more trusted,” it said, adding that the Aadhaar card also needs to be verified by fingerprint, iris scan, OTP authentication, and QR code under law. “Hence, it is near impossible to impersonate you if you use Aadhaar to prove your identity.” It reminded that under the Aadhaar Act, 2016 stringent penalties are imposed on any person who misuses Aadhaar details.

Aadhaar holder cannot be held responsible for fake accounts

The UIDAI clarified that a “bank account cannot be opened merely on the presentation or submission of a physical Aadhaar card or its photocopy” and as per the rules the bank is required to do “biometric or OTP authentication and other due diligence”. If a bank account is opened without these checks, like many cases that have come our recently, “then the bank will be held responsible for any loss”. “An Aadhaar holder cannot be held responsible for bank’s fault,” the UIDAI said. This also applies to withdrawal of money from an account as here too “fingerprint, IRIS or OTP sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile will be required”. The UIDAI “strongly recommends” that in cases were authentication facility is not available, “the verification of Aadhaar should be done offline through QR code available on the physical Aadhaar copy”.

Aadhaar makes your accounts more secure

On what was the need to link everything from your bank account to PAN with Aadhaar, the UIDAI explained that this will ensure “no one can impersonate you to avail these services”. It said that if all accounts are verified with Aadhaar it become impossible for “unscrupulous elements to go untraced” and “banking as a whole would become more safe”. It said now 96 crore of the total 110 crore accounts have been linked to Aadhaar. It claimed that this linking also helps get rid of bogus, fake and duplicate IDs in the system and brings in more transparency.

