To gear up for 5G, IoT, Telecom Dept to retrain officers; create expert pool

Earlier, in 2017, officers from DoT had been sent to China for a for a training course on 5G communications system and IoT, following which another batch of trainees was sent for a course on the influence of big data and application of big data in 2018. (File) Earlier, in 2017, officers from DoT had been sent to China for a for a training course on 5G communications system and IoT, following which another batch of trainees was sent for a course on the influence of big data and application of big data in 2018. (File)

In an effort to prepare its officers for 5G computing and internet of things (IoT), the Department of Telecommunications has decided to rope in Thailand-based intergovernmental organisation Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

Women officers of the DoT who have not undertaken any official foreign visit in the past three years will be given preference in the training, according to an official memorandum from the DoT. The training this time will, however, be held online due to international travel restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, DoT said in the memorandum.

Earlier, in 2017, officers from DoT had been sent to China for a for a training course on 5G communications system and IoT, following which another batch of trainees was sent for a course on the influence of big data and application of big data in 2018. The training was necessitated again as it was felt that the officers should be refreshed on the training they had received in 2017, after which the 5G technology had changed a lot, an official of the DoT said.

The APT had in July this year written to the DoT to send nominations for officers by August 6 and had invited applications from all departments of the administration, including the DoT. In the online training session this year, APT plans to train selected officers in 5G network and its perspective design applications as well as artificial intelligence or smart computing to create digital services.

The DoT also aims to create a pool of experts on 5G computing and IoT services which can work towards capacity building on new technological knowledge and also help other departments as and when the new technology is rolled out.

India’s rollout of 5G has been hit severely due to the pandemic. The government had planned auction of 8,300 MHz spectrum, including in the 5G band in 2020. However, with two of the three private telcos reeling under debt, and the government unwilling to lower the base price of the spectrum, it is unlikely that the private players would opt to spend money on 5G.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.