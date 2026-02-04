Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm

Meta allows users to reset Instagram Reels recommendations, helping remove unwanted trends, irrelevant videos, and outdated interests from their feed.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 06:01 PM IST
reels, mental healthHabitual usage of short videos has been linked to reduced attention capacity. (Image: Freepik)
Reels have become one of Instagram’s most popular features, offering brief videos on diverse topics like fitness, entertainment, and education. Meta tested a Reels-first approach in India last year, utilising a recommendation system that tailors suggestions based on users’ viewing habits.

However, there are instances where the content may seem repetitive or not aligned with users’ interests.

So, if you’re seeing too many irrelevant videos, unwanted trends, or content you no longer enjoy, resetting the Instagram Reels algorithm can help refresh your feed and improve your overall experience.

Instagram’s algorithm heavily depends on user engagement. This implies that the software learns about the user’s interests and adjusts the feed based on each reel that the user watches through to the finish, rewatches, likes, or comments on. However, inadvertent interactions might also affect the algorithm, causing related videos to appear again in their feed.

Changes in user interests are another reason to reset the Instagram Reels algorithm. Content that was relevant to readers a few months ago might no longer be when their interests change. Additionally, there are times when they locate irrelevant or upsetting stuff, necessitating a reset of the algorithm.

Also Read | Instagram and Facebook Reels can now be auto translated in Hindi and Portuguese

Resetting Instagram’s recommended content is an integrated feature of the app. Here is how you can use it to reset your Reels algorithm:

  1. Open the Instagram application and then open your profile
  2. Tap the three-bar More option icon in the top-right corner
  3. Select Content Preferences from the menu
  4. Tap on Reset suggested content
  5. Review the information shown on the screen and accept the terms
  6. Tap Reset suggested content to confirm

After the reset is complete, Instagram will gradually start customising your suggestions. Suggestions for subjects that might deviate from the standard content will be displayed. Resets, according to the social media behemoth, cannot be reversed.

 

