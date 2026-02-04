Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm

Reels have become one of Instagram’s most popular features, offering brief videos on diverse topics like fitness, entertainment, and education. Meta tested a Reels-first approach in India last year, utilising a recommendation system that tailors suggestions based on users’ viewing habits.

However, there are instances where the content may seem repetitive or not aligned with users’ interests.

So, if you’re seeing too many irrelevant videos, unwanted trends, or content you no longer enjoy, resetting the Instagram Reels algorithm can help refresh your feed and improve your overall experience.

Instagram’s algorithm heavily depends on user engagement. This implies that the software learns about the user’s interests and adjusts the feed based on each reel that the user watches through to the finish, rewatches, likes, or comments on. However, inadvertent interactions might also affect the algorithm, causing related videos to appear again in their feed.