Tired of AI-heavy Google Search? 6 alternative search engines to try now

As Google pushes deeper into AI-powered search results and conversational answers, many users are looking for alternatives that feel simpler, cleaner, or more privacy-focused. While Google remains the dominant search engine, several other platforms now offer different ways to search the web without being overwhelmed by AI summaries or excessive ads.
Here are six search engines also available to Indian users, worth trying if you want a change from the new Google experience.
One of the most well-known alternatives, DuckDuckGo, focuses heavily on privacy. The platform does not track users’ browsing or search history, and ads are shown only based on the search query, not on personal data. Its interface feels familiar to longtime Google users, but without the same level of tracking. Users can also disable AI-generated answers completely if they prefer traditional search results.
Brave Search has gained popularity among users seeking greater control over search results. Built by the company behind the Brave browser, it offers independent search indexing and features called “Goggles,” which let users customise how results are ranked. Users can prioritise tech blogs, filter out certain websites, or even sort results by political leaning. AI features are optional and can be switched off.
For users who still prefer Google’s search quality but dislike data collection, Startpage serves as a privacy-focused middleman. It pulls Google search results without sharing the user’s personal information with Google. This means users get familiar results while reducing tracking and targeted profiling.
Ecosia combines search with environmental goals. The company says it uses advertising revenue to support tree-planting projects worldwide. Ecosia also offers a Chromium-based browser, allowing users to keep Chrome extensions while switching away from Google services.
Unlike most search engines, Kagi runs on a paid subscription model instead of ads. The platform promises a cleaner experience, free of sponsored results and aggressive AI features. Users can customise search preferences using filters and specialised “lenses,” including options focused on academic research or technical content.
France-based Qwant is another privacy-first search engine gaining attention globally. It avoids personalised tracking and offers a straightforward search interface with separate sections for news, social content, and web pages. For users tired of heavily AI-driven results, Qwant offers a more traditional browsing experience.
As AI becomes more deeply integrated into mainstream search, these alternatives are giving users more choice over how they explore the internet, whether the priority is privacy, simplicity, customisation, or fewer AI-generated answers.