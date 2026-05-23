Tired of AI-heavy Google Search? 6 alternative search engines to try now

As Google pushes deeper into AI-powered search results and conversational answers, many users are looking for alternatives that feel simpler, cleaner, or more privacy-focused. While Google remains the dominant search engine, several other platforms now offer different ways to search the web without being overwhelmed by AI summaries or excessive ads.

Here are six search engines also available to Indian users, worth trying if you want a change from the new Google experience.

DuckDuckGo’s Homepage. (Image: DuckDuckGo) DuckDuckGo’s Homepage. (Image: DuckDuckGo)

DuckDuckGo

One of the most well-known alternatives, DuckDuckGo, focuses heavily on privacy. The platform does not track users’ browsing or search history, and ads are shown only based on the search query, not on personal data. Its interface feels familiar to longtime Google users, but without the same level of tracking. Users can also disable AI-generated answers completely if they prefer traditional search results.