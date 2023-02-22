scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Windows 11 too heavy for your ageing PC? Try Tiny11

Tiny11 lowers the hardware bar for Windows 11 significantly, requiring just 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, which is comparable to Linux operating systems.

As Windows continues to pick up new features with each new iteration, its hardware requirements have grown steeper with it. Windows 11 is supposedly such a heavyweight that it requires 4GB of RAM minimum as opposed to just 1GB of RAM on Windows 10. If your PC doesn’t meet the OS’s tall asks, then Tiny11 is here to save the day.

Tiny11 is an unofficial, stripped-down version of Windows 11 (11 Pro 22H2 edition, to be specific), designed specifically for older systems that cannot run the OS officially. The developer, NTDEV, states that Tiny11 has “everything you need for a comfortable computing experience without the bloat and clutter of a standard Windows installation.”

The hardware bar has been lowered significantly, with Tiny11 requiring just 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage space. This has been achieved by removing several apps, or ‘bloatware’, that vanilla Windows 11 normally packs. You do get core apps like Calculator, Paint, and Notepad, but Microsoft Edge has been ditched. The OS also does away with security requirements like TPM and Secure Boot.

Also read |Laptop running slow? Follow these simple tips on Windows 11 to speed things up

While there are some obvious perks with Tiny11, it doesn’t mean that there are no downsides. There’s no official support for Tiny11, meaning it won’t get any automatic updates. There’s also no guarantee against things breaking down if you start poking around a bit too deep due to the fact that a lot of apps and services have been removed from the OS.

If you wish to proceed with the installation, we’d advise picking a second system you don’t use as often over your primary workstation for the job.

Disclaimer: Only proceed with the steps given below if you’re sure of what you are doing. Tiny11 is an unofficial product, and aside from the security risks, it can also break your system if not installed properly.

Also Read
YouTube Music | YouTube Music Create Radio | YouTube Music Custom Radio
YouTube Music gets 'Create a radio' button, lets users create custom stat...
call of duty featured
Microsoft and Nintendo sign 10-year contract for Call of Duty
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
TikTok | TikTok Tic
How teens recovered from the ‘TikTok Tics’
Also read |Never lose a file again: Here’s how you can use Windows 11 Search like a pro

How to install Tiny11

1. Download Tiny11 from this website
2. Download Rufus for creating a bootable drive
3. Insert your USB pen drive into the system
4. Open Rufus and select the Tiny11 ISO you just downloaded in the “Boot selection” menu
5. Hit “Start” to kick off the flashing process
6. Leave your pen drive in and restart the system. As the system restarts, hit F8 to launch the Windows Boot Manager
7. Select the pen drive as the boot option
8. Proceed with the Windows installation steps

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

The three-ingredient late-night snack Selena Gomez eats when she is ‘tired or happy or sad’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close