Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Tinder introduces relationship goal feature to bring more transparency

Tinder Relationship Goal feature will let users express their intentions on their profile.

Tinder relationship goal feature will let users set their intension on dating profile (Image Credit: Tinder)

The latest Tinder app update has introduced a lot of new features that are inclined towards Gen-Z and Millenials. Relationship Goals is the latest feature on Tinder that allows users to set a signal on their profile on the type of relationship that they are expecting.

If you are on Tinder for making friends or looking for a fling, these relationship goals will clearly offer an identification to suggest your exact intention. Tinder’s 2022 year in swipe revealed that the current generation of users is looking for loyalty, open-mindedness, and respect in a match with a bit of casualty.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Relationship Goals give members more control over their interactions and allow them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else,” Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder, said in a statement.

As of now, users can choose between the seven pre-defined relationship goals such as Long-term partner; Long-Term, open to short; Short-term, open to long; Short-term fun; New friends; or Still figuring it out.

The relationship goal feature will be available in select countries starting today, and all Tinder users will receive this feature before January 5th 2023, just a few days before Dating Sunday. Make sure to install the latest available update to get the Tinder relationship goal feature on your profile.

