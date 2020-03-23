From Tinder to Bumble, dating apps hope to close in on the opportunity of social distancing From Tinder to Bumble, dating apps hope to close in on the opportunity of social distancing

With coronavirus cases quickly rising people are maintaining social distance from one another as a precautionary measure. Everyone is staying indoors at least till the time the virus is controlled. And this is not a good sign for online dating apps as the key idea here itself gets lost. Thanks to social distancing people are unable to meet up or go on dates, but that’s not stopping these platforms in any way. Several online dating platforms are trying their best to help users have a great time, but still maintaining a distance.

Bumble, for instance, believes it can provide a “great outlet for those who may be concerned with meeting people in person”. “We’re already seeing reports in the media that a pandemic could trigger loneliness and isolationism, and Bumble is one way to stay connected to real people without having to meet in the physical world,” pitched the spokesperson for the online dating app. Bumble is promoting features like voice calls and video chat so that people connect on platform without having to share their contact information.

Bumble said the usage has remained steady and in trend for this time of year. The platform has seen users begin to mention COVID-19 and Coronavirus more and more in their profiles. “We’re experiencing a major lifestyle change at the moment and we’re focused on helping our users shift the dating app experience to an in-app dating experience,” the spokesperson said.

Popular dating app Tinder is also trying out ways to engage users. Last week, Tinder announced its Passport feature that allows users to connect with anyone, anywhere in the world. This new feature is free for all users till April 30.

“Our hope is that our members can use the Passport feature to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. They can check in on folks in their hometown, college town, or sister city, and find those across the world who are going through the same things. And if nothing else, they can learn how to say “hey” in another language,” Tinder said in a statement.

The company also informed that they are witnessing new conversations and those conversations last longer. “More people are using Tinder bios to show their concern for others (‘how is everyone’) instead of their life motto.”

Gleeden, an app focused towards extra-marital affairs, is registering a 1.5x surge in time spent on the website, 2.5x longer threads in chat, an increase in the upload of pictures in both public and especially private albums and in the number of members who are updating their profiles with a new description, the company said. “In light of the COVID-19 virus, Gleeden is encouraging its users and everyone worldwide to stay at their homes and not take any risks. Virtual is the safest distance and Gleeden is the safest app for extramarital encounters.”

