Tim Berners-Lee is selling of the original source for WWW as an NFT

World wide web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee will be auctioning off the original source code for his invention as a Non-Fungible Token or NFT. Sir Tim is partnering with Sotheby’s House for the auction.According to Sotheby’s House, the historical internet artefact will be up for bidding from June 23 to June 30, with bids starting at $1000.

NFTs are all the rage right now, with artist Beeple’s digital art hitting the headlines after it sold for $69 million back in March. Beeple’s art titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days,” was auctioned by Christie’s, which did not reveal the name of the buyer.

The auction for Sir Tim’s internet artefact is titled: ‘This Changed Everything’ and it will include timestamped documentation of the internet’s creation by the creator, thus making it a significantly high value item, especially for collectors of digital art. Given the work contains the invention of the world wide wide, there will be a lot of interest on this auction.

Read our Sunday Eye Special On NFTs | How a new platform may start the next big trend in the Indian art market — NFTs

“Three decades ago, I created something which, with the subsequent help of a huge number of collaborators across the world, has been a powerful tool for humanity. For me, the best bit about the web has been the spirit of collaboration. NFTs, be they artworks or a digital artefact like this, are the latest playful creations in this realm, and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. They are the ideal way to package the origins behind the web,” Sir Tim Berners-Lee said in a press statement.

Money raised from the auction will go to initiatives that Sir Tim Berners-Lee and his wife support.

Sotheby’s has also revealed that the NFT in question consists of four elements. It will have the original time-stamped files containing the source code written by Sir Tim, a visualisation of the nearly 10,000 lines of code, a letter written by him reflecting on the code and the process of creating it, and a digital “poster” of the full code created by Sir Tim from the original files using Python.

It also includes the original HTML documents that instructed early web users on how to use the application. For those who do not know, Sir Tim wrote the www application in the Objective C programming language and relied on a NeXT computer to do so. NeXT was designed by the late Steve Jobs in the time he was away from Apple.

What is an NFT?

NFTs are electronic identifiers, which basically confirm that a digital collectible is real, authentic and the record of ownership is added to a blockchain or a real-time digital ledger. NFTs are all the rage and being used by many to create unique tokens and versions of their art work. Just like a blockchain records who is the owner of a cryptocurrency, with NFTs too, the same technology is used to claim ownership of a digital artwork.