scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

Tile, known for Bluetooth trackers, acquired by Life360 in $205 million deal

Tile Inc, a maker of tracking tags that was a vocal critic of Apple Inc, has been acquired by Life360, a location-sharing app maker.

By: Reuters |
November 23, 2021 6:52:27 pm
Tile, Tile Bluetooth trackers, Life360, Tile tracker, Apple, Tile news, Apple news, Tile Life360 deal, Apple newsTile executives said Apple implemented technical changes that made it harder to pair its products with iPhones (Express photo)

Tile Inc, a maker of tracking tags that was a vocal critic of Apple Inc, has been acquired by Life360, a location-sharing app maker.

The deal was valued at $205 million after Tile had raised $141 million in venture capital since its founding in 2012, a return of just 1.45 times invested capital.

Apple once carried Tile’s tracking tags in Apple Stores. But in testimony before US lawmakers last year, Tile executives said Apple began to distance itself from the startup company because it was readying its own tracking tag product.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tile executives said Apple implemented technical changes that made it harder to pair its products with iPhones. The rival Apple product – $30 AirTags, tiny devices meant to be attached to keys or other valuables – is more seamless for iPhone owners to use than third-party devices like Tile unless the third-party companies use special tools provided by Apple.

Apple says those tools are designed to protect the privacy of its users by preventing third-party tracking tag companies from amassing data on users.

Tile said that using Apple’s tools would prevent it from having its own app and make its business model infeasible. Tile still makes tags that work with both Apple and non-Apple devices, although they have less functionality than AirTags when used with iPhones because of Apple’s rules.

Under the deal Monday, the companies said that Tile will continue under its own brand identity under the leadership of Tile CEO CJ Prober, who will also join the Life360 board of directors. The two companies said Tile’s team of employees is expected to remain in place.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement