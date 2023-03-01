scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

TikTok to develop parental control tool to block certain videos

TikTok has faced criticism for not doing enough to shield teens from inappropriate content.

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. Image: (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

TikTok said on Wednesday it is developing a tool that will allow parents to prevent their teens from viewing content containing certain words or hashtags on the short-form video app, as the embattled company looks to shore up its public image.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, is facing renewed scrutiny worldwide over its proximity to the Chinese government and protection of user data.

The app, wildly popular among younger users, has been banned from government-owned phones in the United States, Canada and other countries due to security concerns.

Like other social media apps, TikTok has also faced criticism for not doing enough to shield teens from inappropriate content.

Also read |How teens recovered from the ‘TikTok Tics’

Development of the parental control feature is in the early stages and the app will consult with parenting, youth and civil society organizations to design the tool, TikTok said in a blog post.

It also announced new features to help users limit the amount of time they spend on the app. Accounts belonging to users under 18 will automatically have a time limit of one hour per day, TikTok said.

If teens choose to remove the daily limit and scroll TikTok for more than 100 minutes per day, the app will display a prompt encouraging them to set time limits.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India's first 1-inch camera smart...
kindle, amazon kindle, amazon kindle reader, kindle history, kindle ebook, kindle ereader, amazon kindle ebooks, free kindle ebooks, kindle ebook reader, amazon kindle ebooks store, amazon prime kindle ebooks, facts amazon kindle
Flashback: History of Amazon Kindle, the first successful E-Reader
Advertisement

Parents will now also be able to set custom time limits for their teens’ TikTok usage depending on the day of the week, the company said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:05 IST
Next Story

Slow internet? Here’s how you can speed up your Wi-Fi network

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close