Before ban, TikTok removed over 3.7 crore videos from India this year

TikTok releases transparency report on Tuesday

It has been a few months since the government of India banned the popular Chinese social media app TikTok. The app is still unavailable on Google Play store and Apple App store and for users who had TikTok downloaded on their mobile phone, it has stopped functioning. As the ban continues TikTok releases a Transparency Report for the first six months of 2020 and states the number of videos it removed, legal requests it received and more.

As per the Transparency report in the first half of 2020, TikTok has removed a total of 10,698,297 videos from the platform wherein 37,682,924 are from India, 9,822,996 from the United States, 6,454,384 from Pakistan, 5,525,783 from Brazil and 2,949,620 from the United Kingdom.

“In the first half of 2020 (January 1 – June 30), 104,543,719 videos were removed globally for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1 per cent of all videos uploaded on TikTok. Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4 per cent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3 per cent were removed before they received any views,” the report adds.

TikTok notes that the “volume of legal requests also increased as the userbase and content corpus grew significantly over the first half of this year”. The report states that TikTok received 1,768 requests for user information from 42 countries/markets and 121 requests from government agencies to restrict or remove content from 15 countries/markets. Additionally, the company evaluated 10,625 copyrighted content take-down notices globally.

Before the app was banned in India TikTok expanded community guidelines, introduced fact checking programes, added in-app educational PSAs on hashtags and more. TikTok also launched Family Pairing that allows parents to connect their account to their teens’ and ensure the kind of content available for them.

Earlier this year Tiktok also partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and WePROTECT Global Alliance. In India, it collaborated with UNICEF India,UNESCO, UN Women, UNDP India, Central Square Foundation and Indian Psychiatric Society. “We continue to engage with experts on hate speech, inclusive AI, youth safety, and more,” the company said.

For now, there are no details on whether the Chinese short video platform will be back in the country any time in the future. Tiktok is said to be working with the Indian government to bring back the app for its users in the country.

