TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration

The TikTok emloyee has agreed to drop the case (Image: Bloomberg)

A TikTok employee who sued the Trump administration over its ban of the video-sharing app has agreed to drop his case.

Patrick S. Ryan submitted a filing dated November 13, stating that both sides were asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. No reason was given.

TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell U.S. assets and the Commerce Department said it wouldn’t move forward with a ban on U.S. residents using the app, in light of two court injunctions.

The case is Ryan v. Trump, 20-CV-05948, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

