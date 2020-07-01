TikTok CEO calls ban an ‘unfortunate challenge’; says working to address concerns

TIkTok has been removed from Play Store and Apple App Store (Representational) TIkTok has been removed from Play Store and Apple App Store (Representational)

After two days of the ban, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer shared a message for the employees of video-sharing social networking service in India. With the message posted on the website, Mayer termed the situation as an”unfortunate challenge” and assured its stakeholders that they are working towards addressing their concerns.

“Our platform has encountered an unfortunate challenge in India,” Mayer said in the message. “However, we stay resolved and committed to our mission, and are working with stakeholders to address their concerns. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.”

TikTok, that had over 200 million users in India are affected by the ban on the platform along with 58 other Chinese apps.

“Our daily audience of millions of users in India have come to rely on the joy and inspiration that TikTok provides every day in a unique and democratized environment,” Mayer said after TikTok was removed from Play Store and Apple Store in India on Tuesday.

Mayer did not give out any details but assured the 2,000 employees that he will do everything to “restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of”.

“These are unprecedented times but we remain committed to supporting the welfare of our TikTok creator community till this interim order is in effect,” Mayer indicated that the TikTok team is working towards resolving the situation.

Earlier, TikTok and other 58 apps including SHAREit, UC Browser etc were banned by the Government under the provisions of Section 69 of the IT Act along with provisions of the IT rules 2008. The apps were accused of “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India” by The Ministry of Information Technology after they received reports on these apps.

