TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits as Trump administration plans ban

Kevin Mayer. (Photo via Bloomberg)

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer resigned just months after taking the helm of the viral video phenom owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., as it’s come under fire from the Trump administration. Mayer told employees of his decision in an internal memo, a company spokeswoman said. Vanessa Pappas, currently the general manager of ByteDance’s most popular international service, will take his place, said the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

”We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Mayer’s departure comes days after TikTok asked a federal judge to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban on the fast-growing social media network, bringing a geopolitical fight over technology and trade into a US courtroom. TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance, sued on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles to challenge an August 6 order from President Donald Trump prohibiting US residents from doing business with TikTok.

Also read | Explained: Why Trump cited the action by India to order bans on TikTok, WeChat

Trump says TikTok is a security risk for user data. The company said the president’s decision was made “for political reasons,” is unconstitutional and violates rights to due process.

While the ban doesn’t take effect for weeks, it has escalated tensions between the US and China. On August 14, Trump ordered ByteDance to sell its US assets and said the US should receive a cut of the proceeds. Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. have already shown interest in buying TikTok, which argues it poses no security threat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.