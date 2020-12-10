TikTok beats Facebook to become most downloaded app of 2020: App Annie Report

TikTok has filed multiple challenges against the ban, which are winding their way through the courts, with deadlines in certain proceedings extending past January (Source: Bloomberg)

TikTok jumps three spots to become the most downloaded app globally in 2020 despite getting banned in India and controversies surrounding it. The video-sharing app is set to enter the one billion monthly active user club next year as per a projection by analytical firm App Annie. The top five most downloaded apps list was dominated by Facebook and its apps including WhatsApp and Instagram at third and fifth place respectively.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the list as the video-conferencing app ZOOM cloud meetings took the fourth spot after jumping 219 spots. Similarly, Google Meet entered the list as well and took seventh place.

The report mentioned that 2020 saw a drastic increase in mobile usage as people were forced to stay at home to avoid getting infected by the virus. Also, mobiles became a major source of entertainment, means of staying connected with friends and family along with managing office work remotely. Time spent is expected to reach 3.3 trillion hours on Android phones this year. The business apps noted 200 per cent year-over-year growth as video-conferencing became widely popular across the globe.

The next major growth (40 per cent) was seen in streaming apps as people started streaming more shows and movies as going out for movies, travelling was not an option for months. Gaming apps downloads grew 35 per cent as there was a major increase in gamers too whether it was casual gaming or competitive games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and others.

All the numbers in the report include two major app stores — Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The global spending grew as well reaching $112 billion dollars which translates to a 25 per cent increase compared to last year. As far as growth is concerned Japan, US and UK are the top markets for iOS whereas South Korea, Germany and the US drove growth on Google Play Store. On the other hand, on a country level, Google Play Store’s largest contributors were India, Brazil and Indonesia whereas for Apple App Store it was US, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Looking at in-app-purchases of non-gaming apps, dating app Tinder topped the list despite the pandemic restricting people from going out on a date. It was followed by TikTok and YouTube. Disney+ also entered the top 10 list jumping 37 places and going past Netflix (sixth spot). The streaming app was also recognised as the Apple TV app of the year earlier this month.

In the games department, Free Fire remained the most downloaded app of the year. The game also saw a major increase in downloads since the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. It is followed by Subway Surfers. However, the surprise entry on the list is Among Us, a multiplayer game where players have to identify the imposter. While PUBG Mobile went down two spots, LUDO King also managed to grab the ninth spot.

In consumer spends, Honour of Kings topped the list followed by Pokemon Go and ROBLOX. However, PUBG Mobile still managed to register the most number of monthly active users followed by Candy Crush Saga. The list of Call of Duty Mobile which benefitted from PUBG Mobile’s ban in India. Also, Among Us was placed at seventh in this list as well.

