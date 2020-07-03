After TikTok ban Indian apps Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, ShareChat see surge in downloads

After TikTok ban Indian apps Chingari, Mitron, Roposo see surge in downloads After TikTok ban Indian apps Chingari, Mitron, Roposo see surge in downloads

Both Google Play store and Apple App store have removed all 59 Chinese apps after the Government of India banned them stating privacy and security concerns. The list includes many short video applications such as TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, among others. The ban has resulted in a surge in downloads for desi apps such as Chingari, Roposo, Bolo Indya, Mitron, among others.

Mitron app gained wide popularity soon after the app was launched in India a couple of months ago. The app faced several controversies but has been back on track soon after. Just a day after the Government of India announced a ban on several Chinese apps Mitron reported its daily traffic jumped up by more than 11 times. Mitron has been downloaded by 17 million users in India currently. The company in an email statement said, “users uploaded millions of videos in 10 different languages and the number of videos viewed on the platform increased sharply to cross 24 million video views per hour.”

Similar is the case with Bolo Indya. The app witnessed a huge jump in user increase in first 24 hours of the ban. “We saw over 2.5 lakh installs, with 87% of these signing up and creating videos and 1.27 crore videos have been created in June, with 6.37 lakh videos created in last 24 hours with this 70 lakh hours of video content has been consumed in last 24 hours. Majority of these are from Edutok segment of Tiktok which further boosts our value add for users as a regional language platform to share knowledge, experience and opinions,” Varun Saxena, Co-Founder, Bolo Indya said.

Many moved to Roposo and that led the app to become the top free app on Google Play store. On achieving the milestone Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi Group which owns Roposo said, “As the number one short video app on the Google Play Store, Roposo is very well-positioned to lead this transformation in India. Roposo will continue to build on the trust and love that 65 million Indian users have placed in us.” Chingari is another short video platform that achieved massive success soon after TikTok and few other Chinese video apps were banned in India. Currently, Chingari has been downloaded by 10 million users. ShareChat has also witnessed a surge in downloads. The app has been currently downloaded by 100 million users in the country. Mitron currently has been downloaded by over 10 million

Chingari currently has been downloaded by over 10 million

Roposo currently has been downloaded by over 50 million

Bolo Indya currently has been downloaded by over 5 lakh

ShareChat currently has been downloaded by over 100 million

Bigo Live and Likee are among the 59 apps removed from Google Play store and App store. Both short video Chinese apps have issued statement on removal and said they are working with the government of India.

Bigo Live said, “The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Bigo Live. We respect the Indian government’s order and will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. Bigo Live is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.”

Likee, on the other hand, said, “The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Likee. We respect the Indian government’s order and have temporarily taken off Likee from Google Play and App Store, and have suspended service in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. To obey the government instruction, our R&D team worked around the clock to ensure the service shutdown. Likee is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and data security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd