Toggle Menu Sections
TikTok ban in India: Even as HC appoints amicus curiae, Centre ask Apple, Google to remove apphttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/tiktok-ban-google-apple-android-porn-content-bytedance-technology/

TikTok ban in India: Even as HC appoints amicus curiae, Centre ask Apple, Google to remove app

The app continued to be available on both Apple and Google platforms on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu state court upheld the ban and it wasn't immediately clear if and when the two tech giants would implement the court order.

TikTok ban, tiktok, tiktok videos, tiktok porn, apple, android, google, Madras high Court, tech news, Indian Express
The Court had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok app on the ground that it allegedly contained contents that “degraded culture and encouraged pornography”. (Image source: Reuters)

After the Madras High Court refused to stay its order banning the popular mobile app TikTok, the government on Tuesday asked Google and Apple to comply with the court order and remove the application.

The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, allows users to create short videos and then share them. The court had directed the Centre to ban the Tiktok app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it.

Refusing to put a stay on its April 3 order, the court also appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar as an independent counsel in the case to examine the implications of the app. The next hearing in the case has been posted for April 24.

The owners of TikTok are positive about the appointment of Arvind Datar as amicus curiae (independent counsel).

“We welcome the decision of the Madras High Court to appoint Arvind Datar as amicus curiae (independent counsel) to the court. We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India, who continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives,” the company said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple-Qualcomm jury includes woman who's never owned smartphone
2 Huawei says not discussed 5G chipsets with Apple, wins more telco gear contracts
3 YouTube flags Notre Dame cathedral fire as 9/11 conspiracy