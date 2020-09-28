TikTok ban by Trump likely exceeded legal authority, judge says

Nichols said the Trump administration provided “ample evidence” that China represents a national security threat, but that its evidence of the threat posed by TikTok “remains less substantial,” according to the court filing.

A federal judge in Washington said the Trump administration’s proposed U.S. ban on TikTok likely overstepped the government’s authority.

In an opinion unsealed on Monday, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols explained his reasoning for temporarily blocking a ban on new downloads of TikTok that had been set to go into effect Sunday night. He said that TikTok was likely to succeed in proving that the proposed ban exceeded the legal authority under the emergency powers law that the Trump administration cited in announcing the ban.

Nichols said the Trump administration provided “ample evidence” that China represents a national security threat, but that its evidence of the threat posed by TikTok “remains less substantial,” according to the court filing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.