TikTok reportedly testing longer three-minute videos for some users

TikTok is reportedly entering a new space by testing longer three-minute video on the platform. Shorter videos have been the USP of the video-sharing platform, but now it’s targeting a new space to rope in more creators. As per social media consultant Matt Navarra, the company has already started rolling out the new feature for creators which is still in the initial stages. Navarra even shared a screenshot of the new update on his Twitter account.

TikTok currently allows creators to upload videos with up to a duration of 60 seconds. The shorter videos helped TikTok get more popularity as people did not have to watch long videos to get their dose of entertainment. People liked the idea of just flipping through content which led to a meteoric rise in app’s users worldwide.

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

However, after tripling the limit of duration of videos, TikTok may feature movie/series trailers and not just teasers. There can be more detailed tutorials whether it is a DIY, make-up tutorial, gaming videos, longer dance routines and others. So far, there is no official word from TikTok yet about the massive update.

TikTok is still not available for download in India. It was banned by the Indian government along with 58 Chinese apps earlier this year for being a threat to national security. Since then, several homegrown apps have tried to fill the void left by TikTok, but haven’t managed to do it on a large scale. Even Instagram started doing Reels, which has been a hit around the world.

It is unlikely that TikTok will make a comeback in India given the app is owned by China’s ByteDance. Until the Indian government decides to allow the app, TikTok will likely remain banned in the country. TikTok had close to 200 million users in India at the peak of its popularity.

