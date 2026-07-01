Threads expands Live Chats access, adds translations and new hosting tools

Threads is adding translations, co-host support and new moderation tools to Live Chats as it broadens access to more users. (File Photo)

Meta’s Threads app is expanding its Live Chats feature with new capabilities that look to improve accessibility, moderation, and audience participation on the social media platform. The tech giant recently announced that Live Chats will now support translations, additional hosting controls, and broader availability to users classified as ‘Community Champions’.

As part of the update, hosts can invite up to three co-hosts to participate in a conversation, allowing them to share moderation responsibilities or contribute as guests. Hosts will also gain the ability to delete messages for all participants, while Threads is testing a visual treatment that makes host messages stand out more prominently within chats.