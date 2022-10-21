scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Thousands on Spotify report outage as Taylor Swift album drops

Phrases related to Swift’s release were trending globally on Twitter as of 1:10 a.m. New York.

taylor swift, spotify,Over 7000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector. (Image Source: AP)

Thousands of users reported problems accessing Spotify Technology SA, just minutes after popstar Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights was released.

As many as 7,844 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 1:10 a.m. in New York after Spotify tweeted about the new album.

Phrases related to Swift’s release were trending globally on Twitter as of 1:10 a.m. New York, with four in the top 10. “Spotify” was trending number two, with many users venting about the reported outage.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News outside of business hours.

Popular entertainment releases have also crashed video streaming services recently. In August, HBO Max was overwhelmed by users flocking to the service after the debut of the Game of Thrones prequel.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:34:03 pm
